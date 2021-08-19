The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission names new foundation director for Saluda Shoals

Christina Bickley will serve as the new Saluda Shoals Foundation director, the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission said in a press release Thursday.

The Saluda Shoals Foundation is a nonprofit committed to protecting and supporting the 480-acre riverfront park with financial partnerships and awareness programs. As director for the foundation, Bickley will oversee the foundation’s fundraising efforts, special events and volunteer management.

“I’m excited for this opportunity; Saluda Shoals Park and Irmo Chapin Recreation is such a welcoming community,” Bickley said in the press release. “I look forward to collaborating with the Foundation Board of Directors and ICRC team to develop strategies that support the direction of the Saluda Shoals Foundation.”

Bickley previously worked for the American Diabetes Association, a nonprofit that funds diabetes research and education, for almost 12 years. She began in 2010 as the association’s development manager and worked her way up to North Carolina and South Carolina executive director in 2018. While there, the commission said in a press release, Bickley oversaw $1.2 million in revenue, led high-performing teams and developed campaign strategies.

The position at the foundation was previously held by Dolly G. Patton for 15 years. Patton began working with the foundation in 2005 and left in June of this year and is now working at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.