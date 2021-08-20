Local
Popular West Columbia restaurant forced to close because of lightning strike
A popular West Columbia restaurant was forced to close Friday after a lightning strike during a Thursday thunderstorm.
Terra, located at 100 State St., made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying that its phone and internet access, including email, were all out. A majority of its electronics are also unavailable.
“Our hope is to be up and running again by tomorrow evening,” the post said. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to see you all soon!”
Matt Catchpole, the restaurant’s general manager, said he’s unsure where the lightning hit but thinks it may have hit a nearby building or billboard. It was loud, he added, and fried most of the electronics inside the building.
Catchpole said he is hopeful that everything will be resolved in time to open Saturday.
