Popular West Columbia restaurant forced to close because of lightning strike

Terra, a popular restaurant in West Columbia. Terra - Facebook

A popular West Columbia restaurant was forced to close Friday after a lightning strike during a Thursday thunderstorm.

Terra, located at 100 State St., made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying that its phone and internet access, including email, were all out. A majority of its electronics are also unavailable.

“Our hope is to be up and running again by tomorrow evening,” the post said. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to see you all soon!”

Matt Catchpole, the restaurant’s general manager, said he’s unsure where the lightning hit but thinks it may have hit a nearby building or billboard. It was loud, he added, and fried most of the electronics inside the building.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Catchpole said he is hopeful that everything will be resolved in time to open Saturday.