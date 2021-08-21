Two teens killed in Lexington County wreck, coroner says

Two 18-year-olds died in a car wreck Friday, the Lexington County Coroner reported.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Alexis Nicole Evans of West Columbia and Maliyah Claire Scott of Lexington.

The two were in a vehicle on W. Dunbar Road and crossed over Edmund Highway toward Old Dunbar Road, Fisher said. Another vehicle didn’t stop and crashed into the vehicle that the two teens were in.

Evans was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fisher. Scott was wearing a seat belt and died later in a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle is hospitalized, a trooper said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

At least 686 people have died in vehicle crashes in South Carolina this year, including 32 in Lexington County.