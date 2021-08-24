Local
Need a quarantine companion? Columbia Animal Services’ event makes it easier to adopt
If you have a dog- or a cat-shaped hole in your life, the next four weeks may be your time to fill it.
Columbia Animal Services is holding a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special event. From Aug. 23-27, you can adopt a furry critter for free, and from Aug. 28-Sept. 19, the cost is only $15. Their typical adoption fee is $35, according to the shelter’s website.
Columbia Animal Services posts their adoptable pets on Petfinder.com.
Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Columbia Animal Services’ facility at 127 Humane Lane.
“Visit Columbia Animal Services during the ‘Clear the Shelters’ event, and adopt a new furry friend into your home and give them a second chance!” the shelter press release said.
Earlier this month, the shelter posted on Facebook pleading for residents to adopt or foster pets, saying shelters across South Carolina had declared a state of emergency.
“Many shelters in SC, including ours, are currently overflowing with animals, and we need your help!” the shelter posted. Please adopt, foster, or donate!”
