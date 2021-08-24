Local
Community starts fundraiser for Columbia officer hurt in wreck. Here’s how to give
Members of the Rosewood community in south Columbia started an online fundraiser Monday for a Columbia Police Department officer who was severely injured in an off-duty car wreck.
The fundraiser is for Officer Christopher Morris, who patrols Rosewood and helps put together the neighborhood’s “front porch roll call” in which residents engage with police officers.
Two Rosewood residents, Tim Rosenfeld and Debbie McDaniel, started the GoFundMe page.
The wreck happened Sunday, according to the page. Morris and his daughter were injured in the wreck and hospitalized. The page said the daughter’s injuries were severe but non-life threatening. Morris has gone through multiple surgeries, according to the page.
In two days, the fundraiser has received more than $8,000 toward a $10,000 goal.
The money will go “to help with medical expenses (and more for Morris’ family) while the family focuses on healing,” McDaniel posted.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.
