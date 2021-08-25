Country star Jake Owen is coming to Columbia. Here’s how to go to the show for free

Jake Owen performs at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Owen will perform 7 p.m. Friday on the Great Lawn at Harrah’s in Biloxi. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Country fans rejoice: singer and songwriter Jake Owen is coming to Columbia next month.

Owen, known for hit songs like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” is set to appear Sept. 10 at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater, according to the venue’s website.

Free lawn tickets for the show are currently available at Ticketmaster.com.

Owen has been releasing country music since 2006. Nine of his singles have topped U.S. country music charts, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone with You”, “The One That Got Away”, “Anywhere with You,” “Beachin,” “American Country Love Song,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)“ and “Homemade.”

His latest album, “Greetings from ... Jake,” came out in 2019, and peaked at No. 8 on U.S. charts.

