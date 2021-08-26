Local
Columbia coffee shops are now serving pumpkin spice. Is it too early? Don’t be silly
Pumpkin spice candles, pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin spice hand soap, pumpkin spice air fresheners and pumpkin spice deodorant are all currently available for purchase during the pre-fall season.
And now, pumpkin spice lattes are back, too. Finally.
But is it too soon? Nah.
Starbucks, Dunkin’ and several local coffee shops have each released their much anticipated pumpkin spice flavored coffees this month. The major chains are also offering pumpkin cream cold brew versions.
The releases come nearly a month before fall officially starts on Sept. 22.
A quick scan on social media shows it’s apparently never too early for pumpkin spice lattes. In fact, some users were counting down the days.
“20 days until i can get a pumpkin spice latte,” one Twitter user wrote.
“If you’re sad just remember the pumpkin spice latte comes back in less than 3 days,” wrote another user.
Across the Columbia area, some popular local coffee shops have also wised up and started selling their variation of the popular drink.
Loveland Coffee, at 7001 St. Andrews Road, and Curiosity Coffee Bar, at 2327 Main St., both have started offering customers the coffees. Others, such as Piecewise Coffee Company, located at 2001 State St. in Cayce, are waiting just a few more weeks to offer fall menu items.
Wherever you go to get your pumpkin spice on, just remember to enjoy them while they last, as the releases are for a limited time only.
