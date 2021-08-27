Lexington County man killed when his dirt bike collides with a truck

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. iStockphoto

The Lexington County coroner has identified a man who was killed when his dirt bike was hit by a truck early Thursday morning.

Christopher Scott Ledbetter, 39, of Gaston, died after the collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. Ledbetter was riding a dirt bike without its lights on. The coroner says Ledbetter failed to yield the right of way on Highway 6 near Mimosa Drive in Gaston when he was struck by a truck.

Ledbetter was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after his arrival, the coroner said. The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.