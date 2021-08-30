SC pair won big on Powerball, but they were 1 number shy of nabbing the $300M jackpot

This file photo shows someone buying a Poweball ticket, and a Midlands woman won $2 million playing Powerball, the South Carolina Education Lottery said. tglantz@thestate.com

Two South Carolina residents hit big on a pair of lottery tickets over the weekend but fell just one number shy of splitting the $322 million jackpot, the SC lottery commission announced Monday.

A Columbia resident scored on a $100,000 Powerball ticket on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at the Gaz-Bah Mini Shop, at 111 Clemson Rd.

The person added “PowerPlay” to their ticket to multiply their winnings by two.

A second player won $50,000 at the Country Store, at 1800 Gold Hill Rd. in Fort Mill.

The winners’ names weren’t released.

The ticket holders matched four of the five white ball numbers — 12, 22, 26, 46, 59 — and the red Powerball number 26 during Saturday’s drawing. To win the jackpot, they would have needed to match all the numbers.

The state’s Powerball jackpot has now rolled over to $332 million. Tickets purchased before 11 a.m. Monday are eligible for the drawing.

Odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 293 million.