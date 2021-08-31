Columbia’s new Lowes Foods grocery location to open with beer den, smokehouse

A new Lowes Foods will open soon in Columbia, marking the grocery store’s fifth store in the area.

The store, which focuses on providing local products from local suppliers, will open at the former Bi-Lo location in the Village at Sandhill.

Alex Lee, the parent company of Lowes Foods, bought the store in September 2020 and it has since undergone renovations. The store will temporarily close at 6 p.m. Tuesday to undergo final renovations.

The new store will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the statement from Lowes Foods.

“We are excited about the reopening of this store and presenting a full Lowes Foods experience to our guests,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we went through that awkward transition phase. I think the final result will be well worth the wait, and we hope everyone will stop by and see the changes.”

The new store will feature areas unique to the chain.

Lowes will offer its so-called “beer den,” with selections of craft and local beers. Shoppers will be able to sip a cold one while they grab groceries or fill a growler to take home. On Thursday, the store will offer half-price pints and Fridays will offer a flight night deal.

The store also will offer a “daily rotation of wood-smoked meats” at its smokehouse area and packaged grab-and-go fruits and vegetables at another pick and prep station. Shoppers also will be able to check out the “bread crumb,” where fresh breads baked in store will be up for sale, or the “cakery” where cakes of all sizes can be assembled in house.

The new Lowes Foods location will offer a sandwich and pizza shop, where customers can order custom creations and eat in store or order their food to go. The “chicken kitchen” will offer a range of hot chicken options, including rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken pot pies, chicken tenders, chicken salad and chicken noodle soup. Shoppers can pick up custom cut, dry-aged steaks at the “divine cut” station.

There are three other open Lowes Foods locations across the Columbia area, including one in Forest Acres and two in Lexington.

A location in Chapin is currently undergoing renovations and will open later this fall.