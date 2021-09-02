UPS, Midlands Tech and USC among Forbes’ best places to work, according to survey

The new learning resource center at Midland’s Technical College’s Beltline campus has quickly become the place for students to go. The facility replaced a library built in 1967 that was half the size and was not equipped to handle the digital needs of the student population. tglantz@thestate.com

Forbes has released its 2021 list of best places to work in South Carolina.

The nationwide rankings were compiled from a survey conducted by Statista, a German company that specializes in gathering and analyzing data for businesses. The South Carolina rankings include 55 employers.

The top-ranked workplace in South Carolina was UPS, followed by Midlands Technical College, then Honeywell international.

The top 10 ranked places to work included manufacturing, retail, health care, hospitality and more, according to the list.

Despite the strain COVID-19 has placed on educators, several schools or universities landed in the top rankings, including the University of South Carolina (No. 12), Horry County Schools (No. 21), Clemson University (No. 25), Coastal Carolina University (No. 30), Greenville County Schools (No. 36) and Aiken County Public Schools (No. 47).

“Last year’s experience with COVID-19 presented unique challenges for all workplaces, but we’re proud that we could provide employees with the support services and scheduling flexibility they needed,” USC’s top human resources official, Caroline Agardy, said in a news release.

The list only included businesses with 500 or more employees, meaning small business, by definition, aren’t included.

Nationwide, Target and the United States Postal Service appeared on more states’ best employers lists than any other company, according to an article from Forbes. In South Carolina, Target ranked No. 32 and USPS ranked No. 38.