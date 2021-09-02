Local

UPS, Midlands Tech and USC among Forbes’ best places to work, according to survey

The new learning resource center at Midland’s Technical College’s Beltline campus has quickly become the place for students to go. The facility replaced a library built in 1967 that was half the size and was not equipped to handle the digital needs of the student population.
The new learning resource center at Midland’s Technical College’s Beltline campus has quickly become the place for students to go. The facility replaced a library built in 1967 that was half the size and was not equipped to handle the digital needs of the student population. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Forbes has released its 2021 list of best places to work in South Carolina.

The nationwide rankings were compiled from a survey conducted by Statista, a German company that specializes in gathering and analyzing data for businesses. The South Carolina rankings include 55 employers.

The top-ranked workplace in South Carolina was UPS, followed by Midlands Technical College, then Honeywell international.

The top 10 ranked places to work included manufacturing, retail, health care, hospitality and more, according to the list.

Despite the strain COVID-19 has placed on educators, several schools or universities landed in the top rankings, including the University of South Carolina (No. 12), Horry County Schools (No. 21), Clemson University (No. 25), Coastal Carolina University (No. 30), Greenville County Schools (No. 36) and Aiken County Public Schools (No. 47).

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Last year’s experience with COVID-19 presented unique challenges for all workplaces, but we’re proud that we could provide employees with the support services and scheduling flexibility they needed,” USC’s top human resources official, Caroline Agardy, said in a news release.

The list only included businesses with 500 or more employees, meaning small business, by definition, aren’t included.

Nationwide, Target and the United States Postal Service appeared on more states’ best employers lists than any other company, according to an article from Forbes. In South Carolina, Target ranked No. 32 and USPS ranked No. 38.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service