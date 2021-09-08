Columbia tries again to mandate masks in schools amid COVID-19

Kalani Scales-Inabinet, foreground, and Andre Saxon attend Spanish class on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, the first day of school at A.C. Moore Elementary School. tglantz@thestate.com

The Columbia City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a citywide mask mandate as COVID cases remain high across South Carolina, and schools across the capital city are included in the measure.

Columbia’s move came just more than a week after the city and the state attorney general’s office battled in the state Supreme Court over masks in schools.

The city’s 30-day ordinance, passed during an emergency meeting Thursday evening, requires residents to wear face masks inside of commercial businesses or other indoor venues open to the public in the city. It also said residents are required to wear masks “in situations where distances between people change frequently, such as a busy sidewalk, waiting area or popular outdoor area where it is impractical or impossible” to maintain social distancing.

And the ordinance requires masks for students and faculty in schools or day cares citywide.

The inclusion of schools in Columbia’s mandate could rekindle an argument that has been roiling in the court system recently. In early August, the city passed a measure requiring students and faculty to wear masks in some city schools. This came despite a one-year law, called a proviso, that the state Legislature included in the 2021-22 state budget that said money from that budget could not be used to enforce mask mandates in schools. Republican state Attorney General Alan Wilson subsequently sued the city over its school mask mandate.

The state’s highest court sided with the attorney general last week.

“In this declaratory judgment action, the Court finds the City of Columbia’s ordinances mandating face masks in public schools that serve grades K-12 are in direct conflict with Proviso 1.108 of the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act,” the state Supreme Court said in a summary of its decision posted on the court’s internet site.

An essential piece of the court’s decision was that school officials would inevitably be involved with the enforcement of the ordinance, and therefore state budget funding would be used toward the effort.

But in its new ordinance, the city directly states that the measure would be enforced by officials from the city fire department, and that no school officials or personnel are required to help with enforcement. The city also notes that no school official shall expend any funds from the 2021-22 state appropriations bill toward the enforcement or promotion of the city’s measure.

“The city is solely responsible for announcing, requiring and enforcing this ordinance,” the emergency measure reads.

The ordinance said that fire marshals would “periodically” visit schools to check on masks.

“No public school employee shall use any paid work time or work equipment to report any need for enforcement,” the ordinance reads.

Columbia’s previous school-related mask ordinance applied only to elementary and middle schools, but the current measure applies to all K-12 schools in the city.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said during the Thursday emergency meeting that he believes, with the revisions, the city’s measure, as it relates to schools, complies with the state budget proviso and the Supreme Court’s recent decision.