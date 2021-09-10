Cayce announces traffic plans for Saturday 9/11 tribute ceremony

The city of Cayce is set to host a ceremony Saturday morning on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Per a release from the city, at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, the same time that American Airlines flight 11 was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11, West Columbia officers will raise a large American Flag on Knox Abbott Drive, just west of the Gervais Street Bridge. A moment of silence will follow the raising of the flag.

The flag will remain until 10:28 a.m., the same time that the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11.

The city said the inside lanes of Knox Abbott Drive near the bridge will be blocked beginning at 8 am on Saturday. The outside lanes will be open and officers will direct traffic. Those who wish to attend are asked to park at Southern First Bank, Indigo at Brickworks, or Advenir at One Eleven. There will be space to view the raising of the flag on both sides of Knox Abbott Drive.