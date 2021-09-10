What should Lexington County’s future look like? You can weigh in with online survey

Midlands home builders are suing Lexington County to block a six-month moratorium on construction of new subdivisions. THE STATE/File

Lexington County is looking for the public’s input to decide how the county should handle growth.

The county has set up an online portal for residents to review different growth scenarios in the fast-growing county. They can also answer questions about how development is or isn’t being handled in the county right now, and what they want done in the future.

County residents have until Sept. 19 to submit their responses, part of Lexington County’s ongoing review of its long-term comprehensive plan.

The website www.GrowWithUsLexCo.com offers different development categories — from agricultural to suburban to employment centers — and three broad scenarios for the county’s future: a projection of current trends; a “rural transition” that protects more agricultural use and rural-style housing in the south and west along with a more municipal “mix” of uses in the eastern part of the county, with less space devoted to single-family development; and a “town cluster” of more suburban development in the east as well as the western end of Lexington County near Batesburg-Leesville, Gilbert and Summit.

Visitors to the site are then asked to agree or disagree with statements like “Growth in the County over the last several years has worked well, and accommodating market demand with that pattern should continue,” or “I support the broadest possible options for places to build new homes, even if new residents travel farther to grocery stores, restaurants, and jobs.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lexington County is currently reviewing its long-term comprehensive plan, including a freeze on new subdivision development, countywide trash collection efforts and ways to limit development around Lake Murray. The county is also considering a new sales tax to fund infrastructure improvements.