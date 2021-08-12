Lexington County is Midlands’ fastest growing population, outpaces Richland in census

The intersection of Corley Mill Road and Ginny Lane on U.S. 378 a block west of I-20 in Lexington is one of the most congested spots for travel in the Columbia area. Town of Lexington

Lexington County is the fastest-growing county in South Carolina’s Midlands, according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

From 2010 to 2020, the county saw a 12% increase in its population, ranking 12th for the most growth out of the state’s 46 counties.

Much of that growth was in the town of Lexington, which grew 32% overall, going from 17,870 people to 23,568 people.

The census data, released every 10 years, is an integral part of showing where communities around the country are headed. The information helps how federal funds are distributed. It is also at the center of determining how the boundaries of city and county council districts, state Legislative districts and Congressional districts are drawn. The goal is to ensure that each of those elected officials represent the same number of people as their peers.

Across the Midlands, no county grew as much as Lexington over the past 10 years. The next closest was Richland County, which grew 8%, while Calhoun went up 7% and Kershaw up 6%.

Fairfield, Orangeburg and Saluda each lost residents, according to the data.

Behind Lexington, West Columbia had second largest population increase in the county with 16% growth.

The smaller towns, however, saw little to no growth.

Here’s a look at the total population of each town or city in Lexington County and the percentage change from 2010.

Lexington County — 293,991, +12%

Gilbert — 571, +1.1%

Irmo — 11,569, +4.3%

Lexington — 23,568, +31.9%

Pelion — 631, -6.4%

Pine Ridge — 2,167, +5%

Red Bank — 10,924, +13.6%

Summit — 423, +5.2%

Swansea — 722, -12.7%

West Columbia — 17,416, +16.2%