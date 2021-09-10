Four-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on private property

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a 4-year-old child who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in a Columbia incident earlier this week.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said Miracle Jeter, of Columbia, died after being struck by a vehicle at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue. That’s just east of Fairfield Road in northeast Columbia. Rutherford said her office is working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said the child was hit by a 2000 Chevrolet truck on private property. Southern said the vehicle was moving on the property when it struck the child. The collision remains under investigation.

As of Friday morning, 759 people had been killed in traffic crashes in 2021 in South Carolina. Meanwhile, 44 people in Richland County have been killed in traffic incidents this year.