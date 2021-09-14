A Columbia Chick-fil-A will be torn down, rebuilt bigger

The Chick-fil-A on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia is set to be demolished and rebuilt. This is a rendering of the would-be new restaurant. From the City of Columbia Planning Commission agenda

A popular Columbia Chick-fil-A restaurant in a busy shopping district is set to be demolished, and a bigger version will be built back on the site.

On Monday evening, the city of Columbia’s planning commission unanimously approved the demolition and reconstruction of the Chick-fil-A at 294 Harbison Blvd. That restaurant is across the road from the Columbiana Centre mall and is surrounded by scores of retail businesses and other restaurants.

City planning commission paperwork did not offer a timetable as to when the project would begin or be completed. The State has reached out to Chick-fil-A.

Documents filed with the planning commission indicate the current 3,844-square-foot restaurant building on the site would be demolished to make way for a 4,345-square-foot building. There also would be a new multi-lane drive-thru on the property, likely a welcome addition at a site where customer car lines can be long at the location along one of Columbia’s key retail corridors.

Site plans in the city commission packet indicate the new Chick-fil-A building would be set back a bit further on the property than the current facility. There also will be new landscaping. The Harbison Community Association has given its approval for the project, as well.

There are at least a dozen Chick-fil-A locations in the Columbia and Lexington area.