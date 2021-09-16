Columbia barbecue truck gets noticed on Food Network’s ‘essential’ list

A sample selection from City Limits Barbeque in a 2017 photo: from far left, pulled pork sandwich with Texas red and Carolina yellow sauces; smoked gouda mac n’ cheese; mac n cheese with jalapeno; beef link; sweet pickled jalapenos. sardis@thestate.com

A Columbia barbecue truck has garnered recognition from a national TV network.

Food Network recently published its Essential Guide to American Barbecue Traditions. The guide explores the different types of barbecue popular in each region, and some of the best places to get them. The list explores South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis, St. Louis and other locales.

In the South Carolina section of the guide, Columbia’s City Limits Barbeque, a popular food truck particularly known for its brisket, made the cut.

“Track down this food truck for Carolina ‘cue and Texas-style brisket; go early to avoid sell-out,” the network said in its listing of the Midlands truck. City Limits is owned by pitmaster Robbie Robinson.

City Limits was enthused by the mention.

“Thanks @FoodNetwork it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as those other joints #ruizing #bbq #SouthCarolina,” read a post on the food truck’s Twitter account.

Another restaurant with connections to Columbia also made Food Network’s guide. Home Team BBQ, a chain that has spots in Charleston, Columbia and in Colorado, was mentioned.

“Pulled pork and pulled chicken are stand-out smoked meats here,” Food Network wrote of Home Team. “Order ‘em on sandwiches, tacos or nachos.”