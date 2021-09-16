Nine years later, Columbia police still seeking break in hit-and-run case

Lindsay Bires was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run incident in Columbia in 2012. Police are still looking for clues. Provided

Columbia police are still looking for tips in a hit-and-run case from nine years ago in which a woman was badly injured when she was struck by a car on a sidewalk outside a downtown hospital.

According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, on Sept. 16 2012, Lindsay Bires was taking a break from work and standing on the sidewalk outside of what was then Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma) on Medical Park Drive.

Witnesses said a white, compact car approached and swerved off the road twice before hitting Bires and causing what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white car did not stop. The witnesses summoned medical personnel to the scene shortly after.

Bires survived the ordeal, but police say she “continues to struggle physically, emotionally and mentally” from the incident.

Lamar billboards in Columbia calling for tips in the case were live in Columbia on Thursday, the ninth anniversary of the incident. There is a $25,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the hit-and-run.

Those with information about the incident can call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at midlandscrimestoppers.com.