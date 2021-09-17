Driver dies after collision with tractor-trailer in Lower Richland, police report

A person died after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Lower Richland Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on Bluff Road near Longwood Road just before 7 a.m., Master Trooper David Jones reported Friday afternoon.

The driver of an SUV going west on Bluff Road crossed into the opposing lane and hit the truck head-on, Jones reported. The SUV driver died on the scene. The truck driver was unharmed.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Richland County Coroner’s Office usually publicly identifies the deceased after next-of-kin is informed.

At least 788 people have died in wrecks this year in South Carolina, including 44 in Richland County, according to the state’s public safety department.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 3:28 PM.