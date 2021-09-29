Columbia area furniture consignment store closing its doors after 10 years

Consign It, a consignment furniture shop that has been in business for 10 years in Columbia, is closing for good on Oct. 1. From Consign It's Facebook

A Forest Acres shop that specializes in consignment furniture and accessories is closing after 10 years in business.

Store owner Carol Fowles confirmed that Consign It, her consignment furniture store in the Shoppes at 4600 shopping center along Forest Drive, is closing its doors. The store’s last day will be Friday.

Fowles told The State she has tried to focus on “high end” furnishings and home goods through the years. She said closing is bittersweet, and many of her regular customers have been saddened to hear the news.

“Oh my gosh, you’d have thought we died and had been buried,” Fowles said, with a chuckle. “Everybody who has come in has been so sad.” She said the business has almost become like a local coffee shop, where friends and regulars come to hang out.

“My clientele have been fabulous,” Fowles said. “They come all the time, and they bring me food and flowers. It has been a nice, friendly neighborhood spot to come to.”

Customers would often come to Fowles seeking a particular type of furnishing and, if she didn’t have it, she’d keep an eye out for when such an item would come into the store.

“I kept a little book of people looking for items, then I’d call them if any came in,” she said.

Fowles said it is not likely she’ll be opening another stand-alone furniture store in a different location. However, she plans to set up a booth at the Red Lion Antiques and Interiors on Hampton Street, which features offerings from a number of vendors.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 12:24 PM.