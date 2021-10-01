Rabid bat found in Lexington County, DHEC reports

A bat found earlier this week in Lexington County has tested positive for rabies, health officials said.

The bat, which was found near Towe and Fish Hatchery roads in Gaston, was submitted to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s lab Monday and confirmed rabid the following day.

No people or pets are known to have been exposed, DHEC said in a statement.

It’s the fifth animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies this year and the 74th statewide, health officials said. South Carolina typically averages about 150 rabid animal cases annually.

DHEC officials said this week’s rabies case serves as an important reminder to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

While unusual behavior is a sign that a bat or any other animal may be infected with rabies, the infection must be confirmed in a laboratory.

Since bat teeth are tiny and their bites can easily be overlooked, DHEC said it’s best to assume a person or pet has been bitten if they wake up to find a bat in their room or tent, if they find a bat somewhere that children, pets or mentally impaired people have been left unattended or if they have direct contact with a bat.

Exposure could include a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or bodily fluids from an infected animal. If exposed to a rabid animal, wash the exposed body part with soap and water and seek medical attention.

Anyone who has come in contact with the rabid bat found recently in Gaston or another animal that potentially has rabies should call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2).