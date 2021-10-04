U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn backs Tameika Isaac Devine for Columbia mayor

Some of Columbia’s most significant power players continue to choose sides in the November mayoral election. On Monday, one of the biggest pieces on the chess board made his move.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, endorsed at-large Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine for mayor on Monday morning outside City Hall. Clyburn has led the 6th Congressional District, which includes large swaths of Columbia, for nearly two decades.

“This young lady has demonstrated time and time again that she is ready to lead this city,” said Clyburn, who was wearing a pink jacket at Monday’ announcement as a nod to the idea that Devine could be the woman elected mayor of Columbia. “I do believe that, if given the opportunity, she will be ready to lead on day one.”

Devine, who has been on Columbia City Council for 19 years, said the backing from Clyburn was particularly meaningful for her.

“It means everything,” Devine said. “Him weighing in on a local election, I don’t take lightly. He is a citizen of Columbia; he has worked really hard for the community. He knows all of the candidates, and he knows what we’ve done. So, for him to weigh in on the mayor’s race and have confidence in me to represent the citizens of Columbia means a whole lot.”

While it remains to be seen how heavily Clyburn’s endorsement plays in a city-level race, at the national level it has proved to be powerful. In 2020, after Joe Biden had struggled in early caucuses and primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire, Clyburn endorsed him in South Caroina. Biden went on to resoundingly win the Palmetto State primary, a victory that gave his candidacy momentum that eventually led to the White House.

Devine and Clyburn will appear together at 4 p.m. Monday for a campaign fish fry at 6507 Farrow Road in Columbia.

There is a four-way showdown for Columbia’s top political post. Aside from Devine, candidates include former District 3 City Councilman Moe Baddourah; Sam Johnson, former chief of staff to Mayor Steve Benjamin; and District 4 City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann. Benjamin is not seeking re-election after serving three terms.

The various factions of influence in Columbia have been lining up behind mayoral candidates. Johnson has received Benjamin’s endorsement, as well as the backing of City Councilmen Sam Davis and Ed McDowell. Meanwhile, Rickenmann has received solid support from the business community. For instance, he’s got the support of businessman and former state Secretary of Commerce Joe Taylor, who is unopposed in this year’s City Council race in District 4, as well as the Central Carolina Realtors Association.

Aside from Clyburn, Devine has gotten endorsements from, among others, City Councilman Howard Duvall, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Mia McLeod, former state Sen. Kay Patterson, and state Rep. Jermaine Johnson. Many of those supporters were at the Clyburn announcement Monday morning outside City Hall.

The mayoral hopefuls will be part of a virtual candidate forum at 7 p.m Wednesday hosted by The State. That forum can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube, and you can RSVP here.

The Columbia city election is Nov. 2, with runoffs on Nov. 16, if necessary. Absentee voting opened on Monday.

