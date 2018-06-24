Armed teens tried to rob Richland pizza man. 'Live PD' showed what happened next

Two teenagers are facing charges after they called in a pizza order and waited to rob the deliveryman of the food, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The robbery happened about 10 p.m. on the 200 block of Pintail Lane, according to Deputy Cynthia Roldán. That's in northeast Richland County, just off Clemson Road.
A pizza deliveryman went to a home on Pintail Lane after someone ordered $128 in pizza to be delivered there, Roldán said. When the deliveryman was told no one at the home made that order, he got back into his car.
While the deliveryman was in his car, two people approached and knocked on the car's window, Roldán said. One of them told the deliveryman that he had made the order.
When the deliveryman cracked the window and asked for the money for the order, one of the suspects pulled a gun, Roldán said. The would-be victim hit the gas and sped away.
A K-9 tracking team led deputies to a nearby home, where they found five young males between the ages of 16 and 18, Roldán said. All five were taken in for questioning.
Two of the teens were charged, Roldán said. El-Hajj Stanley, 17, is in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a charge of armed robbery, according to jail records.
The second teen, who is 16, is not being identified because of his age, but Roldán said investigators plan to charge him as an adult. That suspect told investigators "he just wanted the pizza," Roldán said.
Deputies found a handgun at the home that was determined to be stolen out of Florence County, Roldán said.
The aftermath was captured on the A&E documentary series "Live PD."
"We get guys that find vacant houses and they order pizzas and wait till the delivery guy gets there to approach them," Deputy Kevin Lawrence told viewers while en route to the scene Saturday night. "They have somebody come behind the delivery guy with a mask on. They take the money, they take the pizzas and they run off."
The suspects in those cases typically call the orders to vacant houses using apps that make tracing the numbers impossible, which Lawrence said makes finding the suspects difficult.
Another pizza delivery person was robbed of cash on Pintail Lane last week, Roldán said. Investigators are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.
