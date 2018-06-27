Richland deputy exposed to hepatitis C during attack by man he was trying to save

A Richland County deputy was exposed to hepatitis C after being attacked by the man he was trying to save from a drug overdose, officials said Wednesday.
The incident happened Saturday at the Regency Inn on Garner Lane, where deputies responded to a civil disturbance, Deputy Katelyn Jasak said Wednesday morning. Officers saw a man collapse on one of the balconies of the motel and rendered aid to him.
Master Deputy Gregory Parker evaluated the man's condition and determined he had overdosed on drugs, Jasak said. He administered Narcan, which reverses the effects of a drug overdose.
Once the medicine hit the man’s system, he became combative toward Parker, striking him in the face and arms causing open wounds, Jasak said. The man was bleeding from his mouth and, during the struggle, Parker’s wounds became exposed to the man’s blood.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he later tested positive for hepatitis C, Jasak said. Parker will undergo additional testing in the coming months because of the exposure.
Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that can result in long-term liver complications or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The sheriff's department did not identify the man, and there was no word Wednesday on charges.
