He robbed a bank — and then waited for police to arrive, SC cops say

"It's odd."
That's what Sgt. Ryan Flood the public information officer for the Greenville County Sheriff said about the response of a man who was arrested for robbing a bank Wednesday.
What started out as normal bank robbery gradually changed after the suspect was given money. That's because Michael Brandon Collins did not try to run away, or make other efforts to elude law enforcement.
Instead, Flood said, deputies found the 26-year-old man sitting in the lobby of the Piedmont bank.
Collins entered the Commercial Bank branch around 12:30 p.m., "and presented a note to the cashier, demanding money," Flood reported, adding alarms were triggered after 12:40 p.m.
After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, Collins sat down in the lobby where he indicated that he was waiting on the police to arrive, according to Flood.
When the deputies arrived, Floods said, people in the bank pointed Collins out.
Deputies reported that Collins made no attempt to run away, and was cooperative as he "was taken into custody without incident."
After being searched, law enforcement found no weapons in Collins' possession, according to the sheriff's office.
Collins did not say why he robbed the bank, or why he chose to wait in the lobby for law enforcement, Flood said.
After being arrested, Collins was charged with armed robbery and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he will await a bond hearing, Flood reported.
