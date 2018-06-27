Body found in Congaree River near Cayce Riverwalk, police say

Cayce Public Safety Department officers are investigating after finding dead body Wednesday in the Congaree River.
Officers and swift water technicians scoured the area after receiving a call about a possible body in the river at about 2 p.m., Sgt. First Class Evan R. Antley said.
After searching an area about 200 yards downstream from the Blossom Street Bridge, investigators found the body of a man shortly after arriving, Antley said. The man has not been identified yet.
The Lexington County coroner was called to the area, and officers shut down part of the Cayce Riverwalk for about two hours. No roads were closed.
The identity of the man will be released once his next of kin is notified, Antley said.
