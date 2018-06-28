Naked man takes run through Cayce Riverwalk Park, police say

A man casually out for a stroll on the Cayce Riverwalk was surprised Wednesday morning after a middle-aged man ran out the woods stark naked, he told police according to a report
The man was sitting at the Cayce boat ramp when the man came running out of the woods bare naked, holding a pair or red boxers in his hand, according to a Cayce Public Safety Department report.
Officers headed to the park, and later found a man wearing black and red shorts about 900 yards from the Old State Road parking lot, according to the report. The man said he had been running when he decided he needed to relieve himself.
He told police when he stopped to urinate, his pants fell off, according to the report. The witness identified him as the previously-naked man, and another park-goer corroborated his statement.
The nude runner was charged with disorderly conduct and was trespassed from the river walk.
