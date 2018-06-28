'Active shooter ... please help us,' Clemson blogger tweets from newspaper shooting

A blogger who has covered Clemson University athletics was one of the journalists who tweeted for help during Thursday's shooting at a newspaper building.

Anthony Messenger is an intern for the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

He was inside the building during the shooting when "several" people died, according to The Associated Press.

Messenger was one of the journalists who used social media to alert law enforcement about the shooting as it was happening.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us," Messenger wrote on Twitter at 2:43 p.m.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Messenger has not tweeted since making that post.

Tracie McElroy, described as an investigative journalist, is covering the shooting. She posted a comment on Messenger's tweet that "HE IS OK."

HE IS OK! — Tracie McElroy (@traciemac_Bmore) June 28, 2018

AP reported that five people were killed in the shooting at the building where Messenger is spending the summer as a reporting intern.

His bio on the Capital Gazette's website says Messenger is "a rising senior at Salisbury University, majoring in media production with a minor in athletic coaching."

It added that he has been co-editor of Rubbing the Rock, which covers the Tigers for Fansided.

In addition to the fatalities, AP reported that and several more people were "gravely injured." The shooter has been taken into custody, according to Anne Arundel County Police.