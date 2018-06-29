Richland deputies fired at while responding to Thursday evening shooting

While responding to a shooting Thursday afternoon, Richland County deputies were shot at multiple times, according to a sheriff's department statement.
After Deputies responded to a 7:30 p.m. shooting on the 4700 block of Faulkland Road, they were given a description of the alleged shooter, whom they later located, according to the statement.
The man, who they found on Bonnie Forest Boulevard, fired at deputies as they tried to approach him, according to the statement. They did not return fire, but managed to arrest him.
No one was injured during the second shooting, and the original man who was shot was transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital, according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing.
