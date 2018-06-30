Serial robber hit 3 businesses in 2 days, Lexington County deputies say

One man is suspected of robbing three Lexington County businesses over two days recently.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance images of the suspect, who is accused of robbing three businesses — the first on Saint Andrews Road and the second and third on Bush River Road.
The suspect used an object to break open a window or door at all three businesses, then he entered them and stole money, deputies say.
Deputies are looking for tips to help identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
