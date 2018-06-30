Man breaks into three Midlands businesses in two days

Lexington county Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who broke into three businesses on Saint Andrews Road and Bush River Road.
By
By

Crime & Courts

Serial robber hit 3 businesses in 2 days, Lexington County deputies say

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

June 30, 2018 07:08 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

One man is suspected of robbing three Lexington County businesses over two days recently.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance images of the suspect, who is accused of robbing three businesses — the first on Saint Andrews Road and the second and third on Bush River Road.

The suspect used an object to break open a window or door at all three businesses, then he entered them and stole money, deputies say.

Deputies are looking for tips to help identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

