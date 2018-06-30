Standoff underway in Lexington County neighborhood after overnight domestic dispute

A man is refusing to come out of his Farming Creek neighborhood home after an overnight domestic dispute, Lexington County sheriff's deputies say.
A standoff ensued after a "domestic incident" was reported at 2:27 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded to the home in the 200 block of Farming Creek Way and have made contact with the man inside the house, they say. They are continuing to speak with him.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Residents of the Farming Creek subdivision can enter and exit their neighborhood, but access was restricted to the area around the incident Saturday morning.
This story may be updated as more details are available.
