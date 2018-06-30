This man made 2 bomb threats to a Midlands government building this week, police say

A man accused of making multiple bomb threats to a Midlands government building in the past week has been arrested.
Sumter police have charged James Lee Samuels, 51, with two counts of bomb threat.
Police were called to the same government building, at North Magnolia Street and Lafayette Drive, in response to bomb threats on Wednesday and Friday mornings.
The building houses the local offices of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Social Services.
The building was immediately evacuated in response to both threats. Both times, officials determined there was no danger.
Samuels was arrested Friday in connection with the threats.
According to Sumter police, Samuels has a history of criminal charges including assault and battery, shoplifting, domestic violence, kidnapping and drug- and alcohol-related offenses.
If found guilty of the bomb threat charges, Samuels could serve up to 15 years in prison on each charge.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive for the bomb threats.
