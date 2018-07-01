Domestic violence charges after 7-hour Lexington County standoff

A Lexington man was charged with domestic violence after deputies say he used force while trying to have sex with his girlfriend, prompting a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Jonathan Johnson, 24, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Sunday morning.
The incident happened early Saturday at at a home on Farming Creek Way.
Johnson used force while trying to have sex with his live-in girlfriend, the sheriff's department said. He also produced a firearm and threatened to harm himself during the incident.
“Based on information detectives gathered at the scene, the victim pleaded with Johnson until she was able to get out of the house and seek help,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Deputies came to the home around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Johnson came out of the house around 9:30.
He remains in the Lexington County Detention Center.
