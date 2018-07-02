17-year-old charged in rash of Lexington County armed robberies

Deputies have charged a 17-year-old woman in connection with a rash of armed robberies at Lexington County businesses.
De'Avian Deanne Young is charged with two counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of conspiracy, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said in a release Monday afternoon.
Young is accused in the armed robberies of two convenience stores on June 19, the sheriff's department said. She was arrested Monday morning at a hotel on Bush River Road and is awaiting a bond hearing at the Lexington County Detention Center.
“This arrest is a significant break in our ongoing investigations into multiple armed robberies we believe are connected,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Just as we expected, a couple of community tips were helpful to us in identifying this suspect.”
