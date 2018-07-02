Intruder beat and sexually assaulted woman in SC home in broad daylight, police say

A South Carolina man faces up to life in prison, if he's convicted on charges stemming from a weekend home invasion.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday at a home on South Cleveland Park Drive in Spartanburg, according to a release from the Spartanburg Police Department.
The victim told police a man forced his way into her home when she opened the door, then beat and sexually assaulted her, the release states. She had injuries to her body and face and gave police a description of her attacker, who ran away just before police arrived.
Officers searching the area found a man who matched the description. Benjamin Boyd, 56, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted murder, police said. He remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
The victim, who is in her 50s to 60s, did not know Boyd, a police spokesman said.
First-degree burglary carries up to life in prison, under South Carolina law. First-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted murder each carry up to 30 years in prison.
