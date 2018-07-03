Richland shooting victim died 5 days before birthday. 18-year-old faces murder charge

A Columbia man was identified as the victim in a fatal weekend shooting in which an 18-year-old has been charged.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Tuesday identified the victim as 38-year-old Travis Nicholas Rowe Sr., of Saddle Trail Road in Columbia.
Rowe was shot around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Calvary Road in Columbia, which is off U.S. 321 just north of Interstate 20, officials have said.
Drevon Michael Payne, 18, was charged with murder, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies said Payne and Rowe were arguing when Payne shot him.
Watts said an autopsy showed Rowe died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Rowe would have turned 39 on Thursday, according to Watts.
