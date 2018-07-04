His girlfriend complained about his drug use. So he beat her to death, police say

Authorities in Orangeburg County have charged a 48-year-old man with murder after police say they found the man's girlfriend beaten to death in their home.
James Humphries was arraigned on a charge of murder on Tuesday.
Deputies were called to a home in North on Sunday for a domestic disturbance, after Humphries reportedly called his employer to say "he had a fight with his girlfriend and believed she was dead,” according to a release from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
Officers found 34-year-old Devena Rutland unresponsive on the floor. When EMS responded to the home, they determined that Rutland was dead.
Humphries reportedly told investigators the two had argued about his drug use before Rutland was killed.
“I can’t imagine a domestic homicide more filled with more senselessness than this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
He received a hearing on Tuesday, but bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date. Humphries is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
