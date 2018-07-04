Man exposes himself to teen in Lexington library, now police are searching for him

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help in identifying a male suspect who was involved in an indecent exposure incident at Lexington County Public Library.
The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 2, at the library located at 5440 Augusta Road in Lexington.
According to the police report, while standing in the book case aisle, a thirteen-year-old girl witnessed a male subject pull down his shorts to expose himself to her. The male then fondled his genitalia in a sexual manner before the juvenile female turned and walked away.
The suspect is described as Hispanic or multiracial male, approximately 6 foot tall, 190 pounds, with a thin but muscular build. He was wearing glasses and had long black curly hair worn in a ponytail. He was dressed in a purple sleeveless shirt, black gym shorts, black tennis shoes, black baseball cap, and was wearing a necklace. The suspect had tattoos on his upper right arm.
If you have any information about this suspect, contact Detective Beza at 803-358-1414 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com
