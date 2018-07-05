Fireworks are suspected in a house fire off Bluff Road in Columbia early Thursday, July 5, 2018, according to officials.
Fireworks suspected in Columbia house fire

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

July 05, 2018 09:14 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Investigators say fireworks likely caused a house fire off Bluff Road early Thursday.

The call came in around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Barnes Street, according to Mike DeSumma, spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department. That's just off Bluff Road, not far from Interstate 77.

The fire started on the porch and damaged the exterior of the building, DeSumma said. Fireworks are believed to be the cause, since they were being shot in the area at the time. The cause remains under investigation.

