He embezzled money from Hanes for years, stealing more than $275,000, police say

A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday after police said he embezzled more than a quarter of a million dollars from Hanes.

The company known for making underwear said it fired Edward Hilton Graham in fall 2017 following an internal investigation and "after the discovery of the misappropriated funds and property," wxii12.com reported.

The 50-year-old Winston-Salem man is accused of stealing money from HanesBrand Inc. since 2015, according to journalnow.com.

Police said Graham embezzled more than $275,000 from Hanes for his personal use, myfox8.com reported.

Graham has been investigated for misuse of the company's money since October 2017 by the Financial Crimes Section of the Winston-Salem Police Department after being contacted by Hanes, according to wxii12.com.

He was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and released on $500,000 bond, myfox8.com reported. Police said Graham remains under investigation and that more charges are possible.