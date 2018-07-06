Columbia police officer arrested after 'series of escalating events' with woman

A Columbia Police Department officer was arrested on charges of first degree burglary, first degree domestic violence and stalking.
Joshua John Wagner, 33, a Columbia police officer, was arrested Thursday by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Wagner allegedly broke into a home and shoved a woman several times before stealing her phone to stop her from calling police, according to the Sheriff's Department. The incident happened May 13.
Following "a series of escalating events," the victim reported the alleged May incident to law enforcement on July 2, police said.
A Columbia police spokesperson said Wagner is suspended without pay pending the results of Richland County's investigation as well as an administrative investigation conducted by the Columbia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.
Wagner is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
First degree burglary and domestic violence are considered felonies. The burglary charge can carry up to life in prison, while first degree domestic violence is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Stalking is a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 fine or up to a year in prison, or both.
