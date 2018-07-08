Second victim dies after West Columbia triple shooting

A second victim has died after a Thursday shooting in West Columbia that left three people with gunshot wounds.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher on Sunday identified the second victim as 41-year-old Elzie Mack Jr. of Gaston. Mack died Sunday of a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fisher said.
He was one of three people shot Thursday afternoon at the New Brookland apartments on the 900 block of Glenn Street. Samir Bernard Atkins, 26, of West Columbia, was shot in the upper body and died at the scene, the coroner said Thursday.
West Columbia police are searching for 25-year-old Damien Lavar Ritter, who is wanted for murder. He is described as a black male, about 5-foot-4 and weighing 160 pounds, and may be driving a reddish color 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with S.C. tags 8839LW.
Police say Ritter should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on Ritter or his whereabouts should contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1- 888- CRIME-SC. For additional information contact Assistant Chief Scott Morrison at 803-939-3187.
