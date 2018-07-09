Inmates start fire inside SC prison

Inmates at a maximum-security South Carolina prison set a small fire in one of the facility's dorms Sunday.
The fire happened Sunday afternoon at Kershaw Correctional Institution, just after mealtime, according to Jeff Taillon, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Corrections. The medium-security prison houses about 1,100 inmates and is in Lancaster County, about 60 miles northeast of Columbia.
"[F]ood containers were piled up to be taken out to the trash," Taillon said. "Inmates lit pieces of paper on fire and threw them from their cells into the pile resulting in a small fire."
The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, Taillon said.
There was no word on how many inmates were involved or any criminal charges for the fire, which Taillon said was a "deliberate action" by the inmates.
The fire came less than three months after an hours-long riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville that left seven inmates dead and more than 20 injured. Just days after the deadly riot, an inmate started a fire inside the same prison by burning paper.
