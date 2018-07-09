Crime & Courts

46-year-old motorcyclist critical after Columbia hit and run

By Emily Bohatch

July 09, 2018 02:11 PM

A man on a motorcycle is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding on West Beltline Boulevard, according to a Columbia police statement.

The 46-year-old man was riding at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a car — which police think could be a burgundy sedan with a broken back window — on the 3800 block of West Beltline Boulevard, according to the statement.

The motorcyclist slid across the roadway, hitting a curb, according to the statement. Police don't think he was wearing a helmet.

The man has not yet been identified publicly and is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are still seeking the driver, who drove away after hitting the motorcyclist. Officers ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

