46-year-old motorcyclist critical after Columbia hit and run

A man on a motorcycle is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding on West Beltline Boulevard, according to a Columbia police statement.
The 46-year-old man was riding at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a car — which police think could be a burgundy sedan with a broken back window — on the 3800 block of West Beltline Boulevard, according to the statement.
The motorcyclist slid across the roadway, hitting a curb, according to the statement. Police don't think he was wearing a helmet.
The man has not yet been identified publicly and is still in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police are still seeking the driver, who drove away after hitting the motorcyclist. Officers ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
