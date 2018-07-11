2 Lexington County men facing child porn charges

Two Lexington County men were arrested on child pornography charges, the S.C. Attorney General's Office said.
Sean Michael Fox, 18, and Jeremy Alan Walker, 21, both of West Columbia, are each charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Fox and Walker, the release states.
Fox was arrested July 2 and Walker on July 4.
Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
