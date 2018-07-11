SC woman dies after running off interstate in Richland County

A Hopkins woman died after running off Interstate 20 Tuesday in Richland County, hitting a tree, according to a statement from the coroner's office.
Tonya Marie Nazreth, 47, died after the crash at about 8:45 a.m. near the Two Notch Road exit, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
She was traveling westbound when her car left the road, Watts said in a statement. Nazreth was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
Nazreth was wearing her seatbelt, according to the statement.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
