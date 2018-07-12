1 killed in shooting near Lexington County airport

One person was killed in a Wednesday shooting in Swansea.
The shooting happened Wednesday night on the 100 block of Toole Smith Road, which is just off U.S. 321 near the Lexington County airport, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died, deputies said. The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
There was no immediate word on suspects, but detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.
