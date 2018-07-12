Man threates to shoot driver with toddler in car during Harbison road rage incident

A man threatened to shoot a man in the car with a 2-year-old toddler during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon on Harbison Boulevard, according to a Cayce Public Safety Department report.
The driver with the child was following his mother in Harbison when a man driving a Kia Sorento cut him off while trying to merge on Interstate 26, according to the report.
The driver honked his horn at the Kia driver, who then stopped his car in the middle of the road, according to the report. The Kia driver got out of his car and appeared to put something in his pant pocket.
The angry man walked up to the other driver’s closed window and threatened to “bust a cap in his a***,” according to the report. He told the man to get out of his car “if he was a man to fight in the roadway,” according to he report.
The man didn’t get out of his car. Everyone eventually got back into their cars and continued down I-26, according to the report.
The angry man in the Kia continued to brake check the other driver and followed his mother too closely, according to the report.
The man and his mon tried to call 9-1-1 multiple times, but told police no one ever responded. Later, an officer met with them on Charleston Highway.
Comments