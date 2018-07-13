Driver nicknamed ‘Fluffy’ dragged woman beneath car, Columbia police say

Columbia police are looking for a woman nicknamed “Fluffy” after, they believe, she hit another woman with a car and dragged her, according to a police statement.
“Fluffy” and the other woman got into an argument Tuesday at about 11 a.m. on Lakeside Drive, according to the statement.
The nicknamed driver then hit the gas, striking the other woman who was standing in the roadway, according to the statement. The woman fell and was dragged “a short distance” underneath the car.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff said she was suffering from road rash, according to the statement.
“Fluffy” was last seen leaving the scene in a white, 4-door Ford Focus made between 2008 and 2011, according to the statement. The car had a special, unique trim piece near the front tire.
She could be charged with attempted murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments